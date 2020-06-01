Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade started out as a fresh mint limeade stand at the downtown farmers market, where they still have a booth! Now, they have two locations where you can get tasty items like the ones we got to try today, and so much more! We absolutely loved sampling:



The Hoss: Fried chicken breast, local bacon, cage-free egg, sausage gravy, local cheddar cheese on their famous biscuit.

The Utah Cobb Salad: Mixed greens, Fried local chicken breast, avocado, black beans, house-made queso fresco, hard boiled cage-free egg, Daily’s bacon, cherry tomatoes, our limeade ranch dressing.

The Breakfast Pizza: Biscuit dough crust, house sausage gravy, local bacon, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeño sprinkles.

The Superfood Salad: House-made queso fresco, fresh berries, avocado, dried cranberries, red cabbage, carrots, almonds, sesame seed, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, house-made balsamic orange dressing.



Both locations are open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week. The dining room and patio are now open, as well as pickup and delivery! Visit online at www.sweetlakeslc.com and in person at either 54 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City and 519 E 12300 S, Suite D, Draper.