Save The Faves: Mole anyone?

In today’s edition of Save the Faves, Nicea talked about the safety measures grocery stores are taking to keep shoppers and employees safe. For example, Nicea’s recent experience at Harmons was different, now that they’ve added one-way aisles, and enter and exit only through designated doors. Little things like that are popping up all over to help keep us safe while we shop and continue to support our favorite businesses.

And speaking of faves.. when you make dinner plans tonight, consider placing an order at Taqueria El Gallo Loco! Regan raved about the authenticity of this Mexican food, while trying the mole. The chicken was beautifully prepared, and tasted as great as it looked. Take look at the spread we had in studio, and when you hear the hosts describe the awesome flavors, you’ll be calling the restaurant immediately!

Be sure and let us know if you try what you see in our daily Save the Faves series, and tell us if you have a favorite spot you’d like to see featured!

Taquaria El Gallo Loco is Open Monday – Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm, and Sunday 10-7 (West Valley location)

1850 West 3500 S West Valley/SLC

10643 South 700 E Sandy