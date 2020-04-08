Save The Faves: The most delicious quarantine survival kit

"Save the Faves" - GTU received a special takeout delivery from the delicious menu Mint Tapas and Sushi has to offer!

Brian tried the grilled scallops with green onion puree, and habanero, telling us there is a "refreshing kick" to the dish. We were also spoiled by yellow tail belly jalapenos in a jalapeno vinaigrette sauce, and sexy shrimp with avocado, cucumber, crab mixed and baked shrimp. Is your mouth watering yet? The presentation of each dish looked just as good as it tasted!

Mint reminded us to get creative with our take out. Nicea says the game has been elevated! Ordering something like sushi reminds us of the food we love being able to sit down and dine on inside our favorite restaurants, and we're so glad Mint is still offering what they do best. The sushi transports well, and tastes amazing. Preparing everything fresh, made from scratch, Mint's focus is on tapas, which is small plates, and Japanese cuisine.

Taking measures to make sure everyone stays healthy, Mint Tapas and Sushi is ready to serve you! Pick up and delivery is available Monday through Sunday from 5 - 9. Call in advance so they can have it made for you at 385-434-8022. Located at 8391 S 700 E in Sandy.

Now you know what you'll be ordering for dinner tonight! Have a favorite local spot you'd like to see featured? Let us know! Email us at GoodThings@abc4.com.