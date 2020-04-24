Save The Faves: Monkeywrench is open to satisfy your sweet tooth

Our daily Save the Faves series shines a spotlight on local businesses that need our support during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could also introduce you to new places you might not have tried! Now is the perfect time to branch out when you can, and keep our economy thriving.
Craving something sweet? Consider a tasty treat from Monkeywrench! They were kind enough to deliver some samples of their delicious hand-made ice cream flavors. Our hosts loved both Buds Cookie Dough, and Chocolate Orange Honeycomb. Ice cream is handmade, and the full list of options is extensive. Warm weather coming means ice cream time! We sampled brownies as well, which were a solid ten out of ten!
This sister restaurant to next door to Boltcutter, Monkeywrench offers a similar 100% vegan friendly menu. The pickup window is contact-less, so ordering your sweet is easy and safe.
Visit Monkeywrench at
53 E Gallivan Ave. SLC
monkeywrenchslc.com
