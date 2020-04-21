Save The Faves: Melt in your mouth ribs and BBQ tacos

Family-owned Charlotte Rose’s Carolina BBQ spoiled us today by dropping off all kinds of deliciousness in the kitchen! If you know Brian, you know how much he loves BBQ. He tells us this isn’t exclusively North Carolina or South Carolina, but both.

Charlotte Rose gets it’s lovely name from the owner’s daughter. He’s from South Carolina, the rest of his family is from North Carolina, so they’ve combined the two kinds of BBQ!



Brian showed us how to build the tacos: tortilla, cheese, rice, pick your meat, slaw, then choose your sauce!



Ribs, brisket, and pork make up the three-meat plate. Nicea told us the meat falls right off the bone, and melts in your mouth.



Help support local and Save the Faves by ordering tonight!



Charlotte Rose Carolina BBQ is located at 792 East 3300 South

Monday – Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm

Curbside, takeout, Grubhub

801-834-3066

https://www.crcbbqut.com/

