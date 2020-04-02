Save money and save the faves at Provisions

Woodfire pizza, homemade pasta, fried chicken, salad, dessert and so much more, it’s Provisions! Located in Millcreek, they are offering nightly family dinner specials right now, $20 for three courses, letting you save money while still supporting local! Nicea and Brian tried out the spaghetti and cauliflower, the napa cabbage with cauliflower, chili flakes, garlic, olive oil, bacon, and ricotta. The seafood chowder is coconut milk, curry, shrimp, halibut, spring veggies, red onion, and olive oil. Roasted beet salad and dark chocolate pudding rounded out the mornings taste testing.
Help save the faves, and order from Provisions! Located at 3364 S 2300 E. Hop online to peruse the menu at Salt Lake City Provisions.