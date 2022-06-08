(Good Things Utah) The hair we have can play a massive role in our overall self-esteem. While it can be easy to take for granted, it’s also one of the first things others notice will notice when interacting. For those who struggle to keep their hair, this fact is all too prevalent.

Hair loss is a definite concern in our nation with 80 million Americans currently suffering some form of hair loss — 40% of which are women. Loss will typically occur when hair follicles are destroyed by the body’s immune system. Other common causes for hair loss can include:

Stress

Hormonal changes

Genetic factors

Dietary habits

Environmental influences

For residents living in Utah: Safe, effective, and non-invasive hair loss treatments are readily available from either one of the Utah Facial Plastics locations. They have a variety of ways to treat hair loss including proven medications, topical solutions, and surgical, and non-surgical treatments — all meant to stop the progression of hair loss and encourage new growth.

PRP Injections

Hair injection therapy can be a great option for patients that are in the early stages of hair loss. It can help with the regrowth of dormant hair follicles, as well as strengthen and thicken existing hair.

Following treatment, patients can expect to start seeing results in approximately 4 to 6 months. Injections can last for several years before additional treatments are necessary.

How It Works

Scalp is numbed for comfort and to reduce bleeding. Blood is drawn from patient and ran through a centrifuge machine to separate. Platelets are extracted from plasma and combined with proteins. Solution is injected into patient’s scalp to stimulate hair growth. A micro-needling treatment is performed to aid in absorption. Patients are encouraged to avoid showering that day and use a cold compress if needed.

Utah Facial Plastics – JUNE SPECIAL

Utah Facial Plastics is offering $500 OFF of PRP with Acell Hair Restoration treatment for the month of June.

Talk with your primary care physician, then schedule a consultation to see if PRP is right for you.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, go to UtahFacialPlastics.com.

(Scroll down for Before and After comparisons)

**This segment contains sponsored content