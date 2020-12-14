Santa holds a special event at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting an expanded Festival of the Seas event this year on their new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza! The new, nighttime event includes music, lights around the plaza, lights shows on EECO, and seasonal shopping from local vendors. Families will have the opportunity to meet Santa and see his magical seaside sleigh, enjoy amazing hot cocoa, and see spectacular street performers and characters.

This event will not take place on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The Aquarium operating hours will be adjusted for the duration of this event, closing at 5:30 p.m. each evening. Admission to Festival of the Seas is not included with Aquarium admission. As this is an outdoor event, please make sure to dress for the weather. Tickets are only $5.95 for the general public and $3.95 for Aquarium Members thanks to a grant funded by the Utah Legislature and the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

Also, on December 4, 5, 11, & 19, dancers from Ballet West will perform selections from The Night Before Christmas and the Nutcracker in the Aquarium lobby from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Go to Festival of the Seas to learn more.

This story contains sponsored content.