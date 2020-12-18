Sanitizing your home or business with long-lasting protection has never been easier

Hive9 Protection is a locally owned sanitizing company that focuses on sanitizing commercial and residential locations. They are dedicated to doing their part to help protect local communities during this uncertain time.

Hive9 Protection specializes in sanitizing with electrostatic sprayers which have quickly become the leader in infection prevention and they are thrilled to be partnered with GlanHealth and exclusively sanitize with their products. GlanHealth products are free of harsh chemicals including bleach and alcohol, meaning they effectively sanitize any surface without fear of damage or discoloration.

What is so unique about the products Hive9 Protection uses is that it carries a persistency to keep killing long after it is applied. It creates an antimicrobial shield on all surfaces and through third-party testing, they have been able to prove its effectiveness at killing for up to 28 days. This gives you that added layer of protection and also the peace of mind knowing that if someone comes into your home or business that may possibly be sick, you have significantly reduced your possibility of having those germs stick around. Their products have been third-party tested and are proven effective on a wide variety of pathogens. It is strong enough to be used in a clinical setting, yet safe enough to be used in your home.

For commercial clients, they work completely around your customer and employee schedule to ensure there is no impact to the production or productivity of your business. Hive9 Protection has been so impressed with local business owners who’re putting in the effort to keep their employees and customers safe. Many businesses have shown outstanding creativity in an effort to keep their business open and profitable. These businesses need to be commended for all the extra efforts and sacrifices they have made to help slow the spread.

Hive9 Protection really wants to focus on those businesses that don’t have the option of going remote and having employees work from home. They have developed great relationships with commercial clients to ensure they are receiving the exact sanitizing schedule unique to their business that maximizes keeping their employees and customers safe. They have a variety of products that customers can purchase and use in their homes or business in between treatments as well.

With the holidays upon us, Hive9 Protection wants to make sure those in our communities are being as safe as possible. They are offering $50 OFF to those who may be looking for that added layer of protection in their home or office at this time. They will be extending this offer from now until February 1st! Even better, Hive9 Protection offers 50% off service treatments for cancer patients, health care workers, and teachers. This is something they have always done and always will continue to do.

Learn more about Hive9 Protection or get a quote now.

This story contains sponsored content.