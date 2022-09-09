(Good Things Utah) Wrapping up this summer, it’s that special time of the year again for the Utah State Fair from September 8th through September 18th. Locals and visitors from around the nation make their way to Utah every season to witness the magnificent marvels found only at the Fair.

Since 1902, it’s been hosted at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center — a vast 65-acre venue that’s seen everything from small gatherings such as company parties, weddings, and corporate meetings to large events such as festivals, major concerts, rodeos, skateboard world championships and, not to forget, the annual Utah State Fair.

One of the more popular parts of the Fair is, without a doubt, the food. Here at the Utah State Fair, we’re fortunate to have a wide selection of deliciously creative eats from the world’s most acclaimed food vendors. Over 65 food vendors will be participating this season — local, national, and international — to whip up all the favorite Fair classics.

A few of these fun Fair-inspired options include adventurous appetizers like the Hot Cheetos Elotes and Hot Beef Sundae, or delightfully sweet creations like the Unicorn-themed Cotton Candy and Caramel Apples. Fair-goers also look forward to feasting on all things deep-fried — from sugary selections like Oreos and cheesecake to more savory options like butter and cheese.

“We’ve got a fantastic line-up of food this year. We’re so excited about it,” remarks Larry R. Mullenax, Executive Director of the Utah State Fair. “The Fair inspires creativity. We challenge them every year to come up with a new food product…”

For more information, and to plan your visit, go online to UtahStateFair.com.

Hot Cheetos Elotes by Stizzy’s Roasted Corn

“The Unicorn” Caramel Apple by Fairtime Fudge

Hot Beef Sundae by Pie Pizzeria

Cotton Candy Unicorn by Sweet Art





