Salt Lake’s most loved wig store announces a new line

Finding a wig doesn’t have to be overwhelming. If you are losing your hair due to a medical condition or if you simply want a new look, Head Covers by Joni is here to help. Today, Haleigh talked about the benefits of their newest product line, Halo Couture.

Human hair wigs are recommended for women who have experience wearing wigs and enjoy the styling versatility they allow. Human hair wigs provide a highly natural look and a silky feel and typically come in a basic style. Most real hair wigs are professionally styled or trimmed to give the exact look required. Human hair wigs have versatility and can be washed and heat-styled just like your old hair. They’ll also last several more years than a synthetic wig.

Head Covers by Joni is now a Halo Couture distributor. These amazing pieces are for adding volume and length to your existing hair and also someone without hair could use them to mimic the look of having biological hair under a hat or a cap for summer. Head Covers by Joni has a client who is completely bald but has used her halo all winter long when she would go skate skiing so that she didn’t have to wear her full wig under her cap, and they have another client who will be doing the same thing when she rides her motorcycle all summer long.

