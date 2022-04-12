(Good Things Utah) Diversity and inclusion are at the core of Salt Lake Community College’s mission for success. Since being founded in 1948, the school has been an educational resource for Utahns around the state; regardless of age, ethnicity, or background.

In recent years, the school has doubled down on its efforts to get more Latinx students attending classes. With this, they strive to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for Utah’s largest minoritized group.

Today, Salt Lake Community College is ranked as one of the top 100 community colleges in the country as an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution with about 20% of its student population being Latinx. During the coming years, SLCC expects that this number will jump as high as 25%, especially as the pandemic diminishes. Currently, 11 of Salt Lake Community College’s campus locations are in areas where there are prevalent Latinx communities.

With the majority of students working one or more jobs, Salt Lake Community College works hard to understand the unique scenarios and challenges they may have. Along with this, the school provides them with programs and resources to help them succeed in their studies, despite any post-curricular responsibilities.

Maria Ammar, Associate Dean at SLCC joined Good Things Utah to discuss the diversity of their student population and what efforts are being made to grow that diversity even more. For more information about Salt Lake Community College and ways they’re developing as an HSI, visit them online at slcc.edu/hsi.

**This segment contains sponsored content