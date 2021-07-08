Salt Lake Community College plans major expansion in Herriman

Salt Lake Community College is always forward-thinking in the community, and now they’re expanding to accommodate growth in the south end of the valley.

With the population of Salt Lake Community College expected to double by 2045, the school is investing in new buildings and infrastructure to accommodate this rapid growth. The Herriman Building at Juniper Canyon Campus, which is expected to open in the Fall of 2023, the campus will provide new jobs and job training for people in the area and stimulate the local economy.

Programs at the new campus will include nursing, business, computer science and information systems, social work, and teacher licensure in elementary, special, and secondary education. There will be 12 programs between SLCC and the University of Utah by 2025. The two schools are taking another step in their long working relationship with each other to benefit students and identify programs specific to Utah.

They will also offer a full range of services, including admissions, advising, tutoring, labs, and transfer support for both schools.

Students who complete their undergraduate work through SLCC and then transfer to the University of Utah can save approximately $11,000 on a bachelor’s degree.

Check out the Herriman Campus Master Plan or go to SLCC to learn more.

