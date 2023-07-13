HERRIMAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – For the first time, Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah are collaborating on a new campus. The new Herriman Campus will allow all kinds of opportunities for students.
Opening August 23, the campus will be home to over 91,000 square feet of innovative and dynamic space to provide you with a vibrant campus experience, including a full suite of resources to ensure your success:
Student Services
Testing Services
Disability Resource
STEM Learning Center
Food Services
Financial Aid
Writing Center
Career Services
Admissions
ePortfolio
Academic Advising
Computer Lab
At the Herriman campus, you can earn a high demand associate’s degree in Business, Economics, Education, Psychology, Social & Behavioral Science and Computer Science & Information Systems from SLCC.
But you won’t have to stop there. Home to SLCC and the University of Utah, Herriman is a unique campus where you can start your educational journey at SLCC and continue your studies at the U – all at one place!
Visit SLCC.edu/Herriman and Herriman.utah.edu for more information online.
Herriman Campus
14551 South Sentinel Ridge Blvd
Herriman, Utah 84096
Community Open House on August 4, 3:30-8:30 pm.
Sponsored by Salt Lake Community College.