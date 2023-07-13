HERRIMAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – For the first time, Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah are collaborating on a new campus. The new Herriman Campus will allow all kinds of opportunities for students.

Opening August 23, the campus will be home to over 91,000 square feet of innovative and dynamic space to provide you with a vibrant campus experience, including a full suite of resources to ensure your success:

Student Services

Testing Services

Disability Resource

STEM Learning Center

Food Services

Financial Aid

Writing Center

Career Services

Admissions

ePortfolio

Academic Advising

Computer Lab

At the Herriman campus, you can earn a high demand associate’s degree in Business, Economics, Education, Psychology, Social & Behavioral Science and Computer Science & Information Systems from SLCC.

But you won’t have to stop there. Home to SLCC and the University of Utah, Herriman is a unique campus where you can start your educational journey at SLCC and continue your studies at the U – all at one place!

Visit SLCC.edu/Herriman and Herriman.utah.edu for more information online.

Herriman Campus

14551 South Sentinel Ridge Blvd

Herriman, Utah 84096

Community Open House on August 4, 3:30-8:30 pm.

