SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – To help minority-owned businesses in Utah, Salt Lake Community College recently named Sidni Shorter as its first Minority Business Center Director.

SLCC’s new Minority Business Center is the result of a Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) grant awarded to SLCC last fall by the U.S. Department of Commerce to assist minority-owned businesses. Utah was one of only six states to receive this grant last fall.

The Minority Business Center at SLCC serves minority-owned businesses that generate more than a half-million in revenue – not startups. The Minority Business Center is on Salt Lake Community College’s Miller campus – a campus that has focused on entrepreneurial programs since its founding more than 20 years ago.

The Center will provide:

a. Counseling and mentoring,

b. Assistance to access capital, contracts, and grants,

c. Facilitating the growth of these minority businesses by promoting trade and supporting them in creating and retaining jobs.

Sidni Shorter is also the CEO of the Utah Black Chamber. Before moving to Utah, Shorter acquired and ran the finance and accounting firm Execute Now! in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She successfully grew the firm and developed the Wealth Esteem Fund designed to invest in minority-owned businesses. She also held executive director at Louisiana Health and Rehabilitation Center and at Louisiana Housing Alliance. At Nerjyzed Entertainment, she helped establish the first and only woman-led African American-owned video game studio producing Xbox 360 content.

Learn more about Salt Lake Community College’s Minority Business Center online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Salt Lake Community College.