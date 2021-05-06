Salt Lake Community College offers daycare services to help you succeed in school

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

With the pandemic inching toward its end, more companies are fighting to retain female talent, but one obstacle remains: Providing adequate daycare services. One institution is tackling this issue straight on: Salt Lake Community College.

The Child Care and Family Services mission at Salt Lake Community College assists student parents by providing quality child care services and family resources. Their vision is to provide compassionate, reliable, and pragmatic services to all student parents and their children in the areas of financial need, parenting, and family education, and access to quality child care.

The SLCC administration is concerned with each child’s social and developmental needs and is committed to providing parent students with services, resources, and practical tools that will help develop and improve parenting skills, while in pursuit of their educational goals.

Providing a high level of child care services and a well-planned educational program will not only help in meeting their educational and personal needs but assist in improving their persistence and retention at the College.

There are multiple sources of funding to help support students pay for childcare which

includes the vouchers for eligible students, vouchers for CTE students taking CTE

courses, and flexible time slots to reduce cost. They even have privately funded vouchers

for eligible students, this includes undocumented students

Childcare is open at Jordan Campus, and they are accepting children birth to 12 years of

age. Hours of operation are 7:30-5:30 Monday to Friday. This is open to everyone.

South City Campus cost for most students for childcare is usually free thanks to the

CCAMPIS Grant (Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program). This is only

available for a limited time. Students must act now.

Learn more about Salt Lake Community College Child Care and Family Services.

This story contains sponsored content.