SafeUT: Help with any sized problem, any time

School can be stressful. The sheer amount of homework, readings, and tests can seem endless and almost unsurmountable for some. Anxiety builds and the other parts of life that used to seem easy to manage soon become just as challenging as acing tests. Thankfully, SafeUT now offers some relief.

Counselors and crisis workers from Huntsman Mental Health Institute are trained to help with any type of student crisis or concern, including depression and anxiety, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol problems, self-harm, loss and grief, bullying and cyberbullying, relationship difficulties, other life transitions, and challenges.

SafeUT is a crisis chat and tip line that provides real-time crisis intervention for students through live chat and a confidential tip program—right from your smartphone.

The SafeUT app provides a way to connect to licensed counselors that are ready to listen to any sized crisis or concern. Help is immediate and confidential, and as easy as reaching for your phone and sending that first text.

App Features:

Confidential and password-protected services

Available to download and use at no cost (standard data usage and rates may apply)

Real-time, two-way communication with SafeUT crisis counselors available 24/7 through the chat feature

Tips can be submitted with picture and/or video

Compatibility with Apple and Android devices

The NEW website also supports SafeUT Frontline and SafeUTNG (National Guard), on top of students, educators, and parents – launched in 2020. SafeUT.org offers expanded resources to better support students, parents, educators, National Guard, and frontline workers facing a mental health crisis or concern.

SafeUT Frontline focuses on connecting Utah’s frontline workers, law enforcement, fire/EMS, healthcare professionals, and their families with experienced, licensed mental health professionals. Learn more.

focuses on connecting Utah’s frontline workers, law enforcement, fire/EMS, healthcare professionals, and their families with experienced, licensed mental health professionals. Learn more. SafeUT National Guard is designed for Utah Air and Army National Guard members, civilian personnel, and their families, linking them to licensed mental health professionals trained to understand their unique challenges. Learn more.

SafeUT: Help with any sized problem, any time. Their crisis counselors are available 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year; offering students professional and confidential help at no cost.

Call 833-372-3388, chat now, and download the SafeUT, today.