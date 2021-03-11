Rosemary Lemonade

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This dish from doTERRA uses Rosemary essential oil. While it is frequently used for cooking, Rosemary has long been revered by many cultures for its internal benefits and energizing scent. Here’s the recipe!

Ingredients

1 ⅓ cup granulated sugar

6 cups water, divided

3–5 drops doTERRA Rosemary essential oil

1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, seeds and pulp strained out.

Directions

Make a rosemary simple syrup: Combine the sugar and ¾ of the water in a small (1 quart) saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, stirring to help the sugar dissolve. Once the sugar has all dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat and let the syrup cool to room temperature. Stir in the doTERRA Rosemary essential oil, then transfer it to a glass jar and refrigerate it until chilled. Stir together the lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup, and remaining 5 ¼ cups of water in a pitcher.

Along with its culinary applications, Rosemary oil has many benefits. Rosemary essential oil supports healthy digestion and internal organ function when ingested. Use Rosemary oil in your diffuser to create an atmosphere conducive to studying.

You can also take it internally to help reduce nervous tension and occasional fatigue. Add 1–2 drops of Rosemary essential oil to meats and favorite entrées for flavoring and to support healthy digestion.

Find Rosemary essential oil by going to doTERRA now.

This story contains sponsored content.