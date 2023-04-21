Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Roseman University College of Nursing offers a Master of Science in Nursing degree, which equips nurses with the knowledge and skills needed to function at the fullest extent of the advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) scope of practice.

By earning an MSN/FNP degree, nurses have full practice authority in 27 states including Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Arizona and more. The American Nurses Association defines full practice authority as the collection of state practice and licensure laws that allow for nurse practitioners to evaluate patients, diagnose, order and interpret diagnostic tests, initiate and manage treatments, including prescribing medications, under the exclusive licensure authority of the state board of nursing.

The demand for Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) is increasing rapidly, and Roseman University’s CCNE-accredited 23-month MSN/FNP program is helping to meet this growing need in Utah and beyond.

The program they offer is flexible and designed around the needs of working nurses, allowing them to continue learning while they work. The program is 100% online and incorporates evidence-based research, theory, and practice with local clinical hours.

Roseman University’s program has two programs, one in January and one in July. The application for the July program is currently open and will close on May 8th. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit their website for more information.

*Sponsored by Roseman University.