Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — RootsTech 2023 is a global family history event, held virtually and in person at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT where people of all ages learn to discover, share, and celebrate their family connections across generations using technology.

The value of each in-person pass is $98 but the early bird price goes up to $108 on Feb 17th. The pass gets the person into the Salt Palace for the entire RootsTech event March 2-4th, as well as access to any of the hundreds of classes and full access to the Expo hall and Innovation Center where the latest products and technologies for Genealogy will be revealed.

One of the most popular things at RootsTech is a technology they have available called Relatives at RootsTech which shows if you have any relatives in the building and how they could be related. There are many connections made between March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th between many different cousins and other relationships.

Right now until 02/12/2023 you can enter to win 2 tickets to the live event! Don’t miss out on the chance for exclusive classes from experts and access to the world-renowned FamilySearch library!

If you’d like additional information, visit the RootsTech website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.