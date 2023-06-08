SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – For the past 24 years, Harmons has been supporting Bike MS with a Harmons team taking part in the ride, and separate fundraising efforts in its stores.

Bike MS is a national effort; in Utah the Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride is scheduled to take place June 24 and 25. The starting line is at the Cache Valley Events Center in Logan. Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

More than 1,000 cyclists are expected ride in Utah this June. Anyone ages 12 and up can signup to ride.

About Multiple Sclerosis:

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.

Visit BikeMSUtah.org to sign up and learn more about the event.

Harmons and Bike MS:

Anyone can get involved in supporting Bike MS by visiting any of our 20 Harmons on Fridays and Saturdays in June and purchase a bratwurst meal for just $6—proceeds will be donated to the MS Society.

You can also donate $1, $3, or $5 at any checkout in stores.

June 14th you can donate online the Bike MS: Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride 2023 on mssociety.donordrive.com. Harmons will match the first $25,000 in customer donations, dollar for dollar.

Visit HarmonsGrocery.com for more information about Harmons and to find a Harmons location near you.

