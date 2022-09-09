(Good Things Utah) It’s that time of year again to wrangle the family on down to the Utah State Fair. Considered to be our state’s largest and longest-running event, the Utah State Fair will run from September 8th through September 18th. The festivities are meant to put a spotlight on Utah’s agricultural history with an emphasis on having fun.

Since 1902, it’s been hosted at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center — a vast 65-acre venue that’s seen everything from small gatherings such as company parties, weddings, and corporate meetings to large events such as festivals, major concerts, rodeos, skateboard world championships and, not to forget, the annual Utah State Fair.

Visitors and vendors from all over the nation make their way to our state for this grand event. Of the many important people in attendance, some of the most notable this year are the Utah State Fair Royalty including Queen Bailee Mackey, 1st Attendant Madisen Wallace, and 2nd Attendant Terra Hicken.

There’s a lot of work that goes into being Royalty of the Utah State Fair. On top of inspiring future generations to become their best, these girls are given the responsibility of connecting with visitors and sharing the traditional ‘Fair experience’ with everyone they meet.

“This year, just being here we have so much,” says Bailee Mackey, Utah State Fair Queen. “We’re at our rodeos… We go to every arena event that we can… And we try to be accessible here on the grounds to say ‘hi’ to as many people as we can.”

One of the most anticipated events at the Fair is Utah’s Own Rodeo — a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) approved rodeo for over 35 years. The world’s most talented cowboys and cowgirls will compete for a chance to earn cash prizes and qualify for the NFR in December.

During the first weekend at the rodeo, attendees will pack the “Days of ’47” arena — a 10,000-seat, state-of-the-art, and top-dollar outdoor venue.

The Utah State Fair is known for having one of the top rodeos in the state, and also one of the few to feature a Sunday rodeo. This year, competition will be tougher than ever and audiences are sure to drop some jaws.

For more information and to purchase rodeo tickets, click the link here.

