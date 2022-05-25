(Good Things Utah) Who says healthy food can’t be savory too? Sharing with us her delicious recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Salad, we were lucky enough to have Chef Callyn Graf from our local Harmons Grocery join us on Good Things Utah!

Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Makes for approximately: 4 servings

(Gluten-Free & Vegan)

Ingredients:

1 medium cauliflower (about 2 pounds), cut into florets

1 small yellow onion, large dice

2 teaspoons curry powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon for roasting

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons tomato paste

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 pinch cayenne

½ cup golden raisins

1/3 cup parsley leaves, roughly chopped

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Cut cauliflower and onion and put them on a lined sheet pan. Toss with a drizzle of oil, curry powder, and salt and spread evenly on a sheet pan. Roast vegetables until tender and a bit crispy, stirring occasionally, about 15-20 minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk together ¼ cup of oil, vinegar, tomato paste, paprika, and cayenne. When the cauliflower is finished roasting, and still hot, pour dressing over vegetables and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and toss with fresh parsley and raisins.

