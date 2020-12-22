The chefs of WB’s have cooked up the ultimate easy weekday solution: their Market Meals are easy, delicious recipes developed right in their own kitchen—packaged up with every ingredient and a recipe card. Pick it up or get home delivery. Then you can enjoy fast meal prep without the bother of menu-planning or shopping. Stewart Henderson, with WB Eatery, showed us how to prepare a part of one of their meals.
Roast Pork Loin with Lemon Herb Pan Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Pork Loin
- 1 Small Yellow Onion
- 5 Cloves Garlic
- 2 Sprigs of Fresh Rosemary
- 1 Lemon
- 2 Cups Chicken Stock
- 1 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
- 1 Tbsp Butter
- 1 Tbsp Flour
- Salt and Pepper
