SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Buying a plane ticket to visit the North Pole may not be ideal, so how about a night at Luminaria? There is a brand-new display at Luminaria: Thanksgiving Point, Fire, and Ice, it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. They say, “It’s as if you’re living in Christmas!”

Luminaria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Erica Brown, told us, “The story of Fire and Ice is an adversarial relationship with two forces fighting each other. What you’re hearing is the build-up to a big fight, then to a happy ending. The stories are told through fountains of light and columns of dance is very similar to a light show you might see in Las Vegas.”

Photo courtesy of Luminaria

For a new show to preform at its very best, a lot of preparation and planning must take place. In fact, it takes around an entire year to add a new show!

Luminaria doesn’t just have light shows, it has loads of other fun attractions too such as the Reindeer Woods with real Reindeer– Comet and Qupid! Along with Santa’s best friend is Luminaria Village which is home to all your favorite treats for the holidays like donuts, hot chocolate, and gingerbread cookies. You can also find Candy Cane Forest, Light of the World Garden, igloo and fire pit rentals, and so much more.

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point is a great night for those of all ages and is open November 17th through December 31st. Luminaria is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Prices start at $24-26 for adults, $21-23 for seniors, $19-21 for youth, and $17-19 for children ages 3-12. Children ages 2 and younger do not need a ticket. You can get your tickets in advance by going to thanksgivingpoint.org.

*This segment contains sponsored content