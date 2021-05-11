Riggatti’s authentic wood fired ovens and amazing pizza flavors are a score

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The wood fired pizza at Riggatti’s is a classical Neapolitan style with dough made fresh daily in a process that creates superior taste and texture.

At at least 700 degrees the pizza cooks in minutes. The dough comes out as a crust with an authentic charred and smoky taste that you only get from wood heated ovens.

Riggatti’s boats a wide variety of pizzas including favorites like the Caprese, Phil (Combination), Brandy’s Luau, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Peace Cobbler.

Riggatti’s has locations in:

St. George

73 North Main Street,

St. George, UT 84770

(435) 674-9922)

and Washington, Utah.

28 North 300 West,

Washington, UT 84780

(435) 359-9900

You can see the full menu and order online at Riggattis.com

You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp.

*Sponsored Content.