Riggatti’s authentic wood fired ovens and amazing pizza flavors are a score

The wood fired pizza at Riggatti’s is a classical Neapolitan style with dough made fresh daily in a process that creates superior taste and texture.

At at least 700 degrees the pizza cooks in minutes. The dough comes out as a crust with an authentic charred and smoky taste that you only get from wood heated ovens.

Riggatti’s boats a wide variety of pizzas including favorites like the Caprese, Phil (Combination), Brandy’s Luau, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Peace Cobbler.

Riggatti’s has locations in:

St. George

73 North Main Street,
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 674-9922)

and Washington, Utah.

28 North 300 West,
Washington, UT 84780
(435) 359-9900

You can see the full menu and order online at Riggattis.com

You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp.

