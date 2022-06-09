(Good Things Utah) Multiple sclerosis (also called MS) is a disease of the central nervous system that affects more than 2.3 million individuals around the world. Most who suffer from MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men having the disease.

Severity and symptoms vary between individuals, but advances in research and treatment are leading to a better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS.

Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride

As part of their national effort to fight the disease, Bike MS have teamed up with Harmons Grocery (for the 23rd year now) to host an annual fundraiser, June 25th & 26th, called Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride 2022.

Individuals and as teams will come together to conquer the ride (partly over a Utah dam) and share the unforgettable experience, while also raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by multiple sclerosis.

More than 1,000 participants are expected to ride in the event this year, with an overall goal of fundraising $1.2 million for the cause. Food and snacks will be offered to riders at the event, along with fun activities and live music.

The event will take place on June 25th and 26th at Cache Valley Event Center in Logan.

Anyone ages 12 and over can participate. Register to ride at BikeMSUtah.org.

Harmons Grocery: $6 Meal for MS Society

Also to help fundraise, this year Harmons is offering a delicious ‘meal deal’ at all 20 of their locations where shoppers can purchase a bratwurst meal (bratwurst, chips, cookie, and a drink) for just $6 — with proceeds being donated to the MS Society.

Harmons shoppers can also support MS by opting to donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout.

Find this deal at a Harmons Grocery near you, or more information go to HarmonsGrocery.com.

