Ricotta Balls with Sauce

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

Ingredients

  • 1 lb cow’s milk ricotta, such as Beehive Cheese Ruthie’s Ricotta
  • 5 oz dried breadcrumbs
  • 1 oz Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
  • 1 oz Pecorino cheese, grated
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves, plus leaves for garnish
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Sauce
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, halved
  • 3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 (8 oz) cans tomato sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 lb Harmons fresh mafalde pasta

Instructions

  1. To make the ricotta balls, drain ricotta well and put it in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add cheeses and breadcrumbs and mix well. Add eggs, garlic, parsley, and basil and combine to make a dough, reserving 1 tablespoon parsley and garlic for garnish. Form dough into golf ball size rugby balls.
  2. To make the tomato sauce, in a frying pan over medium heat, add olive oil and garlic and cook until garlic begins to soften. Add cherry tomatoes, increase heat to medium-high, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add ricotta balls to tomato sauce and let cook, 5 minutes. Carefully turn over and cook for another 5-10 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add pasta water to thin sauce, as needed.
  3. Bring a pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 3-5 minutes. Place some drained pasta with the tomato sauce and carefully toss well. Transfer to a serving dish and add 5 ricotta balls. Repeat with remaining servings. Garnish with basil leaves.

Find a Harmons near you.

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

feedingamerica

GTU Sponsors