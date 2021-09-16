Ricotta Balls with Sauce

Ingredients
- 1 lb cow’s milk ricotta, such as Beehive Cheese Ruthie’s Ricotta
- 5 oz dried breadcrumbs
- 1 oz Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
- 1 oz Pecorino cheese, grated
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves, plus leaves for garnish
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Sauce
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, halved
- 3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 (8 oz) cans tomato sauce
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 lb Harmons fresh mafalde pasta
Instructions
- To make the ricotta balls, drain ricotta well and put it in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add cheeses and breadcrumbs and mix well. Add eggs, garlic, parsley, and basil and combine to make a dough, reserving 1 tablespoon parsley and garlic for garnish. Form dough into golf ball size rugby balls.
- To make the tomato sauce, in a frying pan over medium heat, add olive oil and garlic and cook until garlic begins to soften. Add cherry tomatoes, increase heat to medium-high, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add ricotta balls to tomato sauce and let cook, 5 minutes. Carefully turn over and cook for another 5-10 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add pasta water to thin sauce, as needed.
- Bring a pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 3-5 minutes. Place some drained pasta with the tomato sauce and carefully toss well. Transfer to a serving dish and add 5 ricotta balls. Repeat with remaining servings. Garnish with basil leaves.
