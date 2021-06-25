Rhubarb Oat White Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp fresh ground nutmeg

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 cup old-fashioned oats

12 oz chopped fresh rhubarb

1 (11 oz) bag white chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven 375°. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

In a bowl, combine flour, salt, soda, and nutmeg. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add butter and sugars and cream until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and eggs and mix until well incorporated.

Add flour mixture, oats, rhubarb, and white chocolate chips and combine until just incorporated. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Using a cookie scoop arrange dough balls 2” apart on prepared pans. Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes, rotating pans from front to back after 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to let cool.

