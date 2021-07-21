Reveal of brand new family home in Daybreak, Utah set to stun homebuyers

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for. The De Visser’s are finally moving into their new custom home in Daybreak, Utah. The home-build has been a labor of love for Fieldstone Homes. Combining all their knowledge and expertise in the home-building process and focusing on making a BOLD statement in every project, Fieldstone Homes delivered a small Utah family their own little masterpiece. From the floors, walls, and ceilings, to the fixtures and the cabinets, to the spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, Fieldstone designers made sure to take a BOLD but informed approach to the design.

Despite the many design options bursting from their pockets, Fieldstone Homes maintains its industry-leading commitment and focus to the word, ‘custom home’ that guarantees the client isn’t just happy, they’re downright elated. Sean and Kiley De Visser are perfect examples! Their brand-new home is anchored by a dazzling kitchen, eye-catching exterior, and is located in one of Fieldstone Homes’ aesthetically pleasing and wonderfully laid-out communities.

The exterior of The De Visser’s home, built by Fieldstone Homes.

For example, the De Visser’s took center plate on design efforts in the kitchen – an area determined was essential to the flow of the home. The kitchen turned out to be immaculate, featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, streaking marble countertops, and a wooden center island painted a deep muted blue. Sean and Kiley were informed and consulted during the entire design process. This level of customer choice and involvement made it easy for the De Visser’s to build an exact match of their dream home best-suited to their budding family in the years to come.

Stainless Steel Stove Top

Center Island Painted Blue

White Counter Top

Island

Stainless Steel Oven

Applying cutting-edge trends and advanced home-building technologies, Fieldstone Homes leads the way in developing custom homes for homebuyers who are looking for something unique and that is a style all their own. The De Visser’s are excited about their new custom home and are looking forward to the many memories that will be made in its inviting and warm spaces.

If you missed any of the episodes leading up to the reveal, make sure you follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow the young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

