(Good Things Utah) Of the many things affected by the pandemic, sleep is certainly one of the most important deficits to arise. Insomnia is running rampant today, with studies showing over 25% deal with it at some point every year. While today’s insomnia cases are most commonly reported to be caused by stress, they can also be caused by factors like:

Pain

Travel

Poor Sleep Habits

Shift work (police officer or graveyards)

Late meals

Some of the symptoms of insomnia include:

Difficulty falling or staying asleep

Waking up during the night

Feeling fatigued after a full night’s sleep

Increased number of errors or mistakes while performing daily activities

Irritability or anxiety

Daytime sleepiness

Inability to focus or remember things





Alpha-Stim

Alpha-Stim is a non-invasive, FDA-approved medical device used as a safe, effective treatment for those facing mental and emotional trauma.

The device has also demonstrated that it can effectively combat chronic insomnia. In one sleep study, the number of subjects who reported poor quality of sleep dropped from 60% to 5% while using the device.

After only 5 treatments with the Alpha-Stim device, military service members suffering from insomnia reported a sleep increase of 43 minutes. Surveys also show patients feel better with Alpha-Stim than they do with medications when it comes to treating insomnia.

For more information, go to AxcessAC.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content