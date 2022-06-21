(Good Things Utah) In the face of cancer over 25 years ago, Melanie Skelton took it upon herself to learn all she could about natural health options. Following her battle with cancer, she took this vast knowledge in holistic health to start her brand called Auminay Naturals — originally named SkinTastic Creations.

After studying herbal medicine and its restorative properties for more than 3 years, Melanie became a Master Herbalist — able to delineate which herbs are most effective for our health. She’s also since opened up her own natural health food store, Melanie’s Health & Nutrition, where her products are both sold and handcrafted.

Customers love to visit the store to find amazing natural products and to experience the wonderful herbal scents filling the space.

For more information and to browse more natural products, go to www.Auminay.com or visit in-person to Melanie’s Health & Nutrition at 768 N Main St in Tooele.

Fountain of Youth | Facial Cleansing Oil $40 “This Cleansing Oil is a revolutionary new way to cleanse the face while adding benefits from herbs that help the skin age more gracefully. Of course, we included an infused oil—a signature of Auminay products—to pack this facial cleanser oil with more herbal benefits than would be possible without it. We also made room for the new Secret Garden essential oil blend, adding even more plant power.” SEE ON WEBSITE

Fountain of Youth | Facial Serum $19 “Fountain of Youth Facial Serum in a convenient Roller Bottle. Facial Serum is a deeply moisturizing oil that can not only be used daily but is best when used twice a day. Our facial serums are built to reduce skin damage that comes from the environment, stress, and age. While skin is made to stand against strain, this serum is a tool to help it age more gracefully. Our Fountain of Youth infused oil is the signature Auminay way to give your skin maximum herbal benefits. Our new Secret Garden essential oil blend adds even more benefits to bring age-defying directly to your skin.” SEE ON WEBSITE

Fountain of Youth | Foot Scrub $52 “Your feet need some love too and this Exfoliating Foot Scrub is a great way to show that love. The mix of unrefined sea salt, oils, and essential oils in this scrub is the perfect way to help shed that dead skin and get your feet ready for sandal season. Or whatever other occasion may be coming up. Aside from the great exfoliation, the benefits of this scrub will bring you some extra hydration while helping to increase circulation as you massage your tired feet with this great-smelling, natural product.” SEE ON WEBSITE

Fountain of Youth | Hand Cream $45 “Fountain of Youth Hand Cream is the answer to younger looking—and acting—hand skin. While it feels like an indulgence, you’ll find this cream is a necessary addition to your daily moisturizing. Hand skin is notorious for showing aging before other skin, second only to the face. Giving your hands this extra care can help minimize the damage from aging and environmental factors. Our Fountain of Youth infused oil is the signature Auminay way to give your skin maximum herbal benefits. And of course, this Hand Cream has our new Secret Garden essential oil blend to add even more benefits to bring age-defying directly to your skin.” SEE ON WEBSITE

