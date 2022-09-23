(Good Things Utah) Southern Utah University has begun a year-long celebration of its 125th anniversary. The festivities started this spring and will last into 2023. When what is now SUU was formed in 1897, the founders’ goal was to enhance access and educational quality for underserved populations. This vision lives today and in many ways, our founders’ determination and grit are still woven into the cultural fabric of SUU.

SUU’s 125 anniversary has become more than a celebration. It has become a class. Taught by History Professor Ryan Paul, students can learn about SUU’s rich history since the university’s founding in 1897.

“This was the center of everything in Cedar City for a long time,” remarks Professor Paul.

A portion of the class included a student project that included culling through university archives and preparing an exhibit that is on display in the special collections section of the Gerald R. Sherratt Library.

Mindy Benson will be inaugurated as the 17th president of Southern Utah University Friday afternoon, September 23. President Benson is the first woman to serve as SUU’s president. She is a Cedar City native, a two-time graduate of SUU, and grew up on campus where her father worked.

Her main focus as president is on the individual – students, faculty and staff and creating a togetherness.

The inaugural will be a formal ceremony held in the America First Event Center at 3 PM.

Confirmed participants include Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, former SUU professor and Utah’s first poet laureate Dr. David Lee, Utah Commissioner of Higher Education Dave Woolstenhulme, and SUU Board of Trustees Chair Jodi Hart Wilson.

Grammy Award-winning artist The Oak Ridge Boys will participate via video.

