SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah is home to more than 600,000 individuals that are hard of hearing or deaf. That’s about 1 in 10 people who have some level of hearing loss.

Relay Utah is a state program managed by the Public Service Commission that was created to help provide the hard of hearing, and deaf, in our state with hearing assistive phones and technology for cell phones to help them communicate and regain their independence.

Relay Utah provides hearing assistive phones to help the hard of hearing communicate and regain this independence and connection.

Relay Utah is free service. Hearing assistive phones are provided to any hard of hearing or deaf Utahn whose income qualifies. Most people who already qualify for public assistance programs are eligible. All the qualification information is on our website, RelayUtah.gov.

It’s important to know that Relay Utah doesn’t sell any products or services. If your income doesn’t qualify to receive a phone, Relay can provide you with information on possible options of obtaining a phone.

Visit Relay.Utah.gov for more information about the types of phones, communication tools and resources available.

Sponsored by Relay Utah.