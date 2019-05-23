Relax at Red Mountain Resort and Spa

Nicea and Reagan talked with Tracey Welsh about Red Mountain Resort and Spa in St. George. Take a trip down to enjoy a wellness retreat with friends and let Red Mountain take care of everything.

Take a hike at Zion’s or Bryce Canyon, lay by the pool and receive a spa treatment all while drinking a great low calorie smoothie or take a day trip to the resevoir at Gunlock or Sandhollow! Don’t forget to walk or bike the many trails led by the lava rock and enjoy the scenery.

To plan your retreat visit redmountainresort.com.

This story includes sponsored content.