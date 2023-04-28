Home painting experts also focused on giving back to the community through their work

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Now is a great time to refresh the look of your home or change things up completely with a fresh coat of paint. Whether its an interior or exterior project, Paint EZ are the experts to turn to for help.

At Paint EZ, the goal is to make the house painting process as easy and stress-free as possible. The painting company takes the time to work with each customer on a one-on-one basis. They say, no two jobs the same, so they provide custom solutions to help you reach your goals.

Formerly EmeraldPro Painting, the founders say they created Paint EZ because they wanted to revolutionize the house painting customer experience. Paint EZ provides services that include interiors, exteriors, cabinets, bathroom vanities and even railings.

BEFORE AFTER BEFORE AFTER BEFORE AFTER

Paint EZ also supports people impacted by cancer and other terminal illnesses through a program called Rooms For Hope by Paint EZ. Proceeds from every job go to support the cause.

Learn more about Rooms For Hope online.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit PaintEZ.com/Utah. Receive 20% off by using trhe code: GoodThingsUtah.

Sponsored by Paint EZ.