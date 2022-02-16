Recognizing developmental challenges with well-child visits before they worsen

A child’s life is full of firsts. Parents smile as they watch their little ones take their first step, speak their first word, score their first goal, or paint their first masterpiece. Children are always growing and learning. With each passing day and year, they learn new skills and develop new relationships. Through all of this, their bodies and minds hit milestones that set a foundation for the rest of their life.

Pediatric care is unique. Your son or daughter’s health is important, and the University of Utah Health wants help set them up for lifelong well-being. Because your children are continually growing and developing, it is important to track their progress. Well-child visits help ensure your children are meeting health goals.

The term well-child visit is used to describe how your pediatrician partners with you in monitoring your child’s health and development. During these visits, we will check to make sure your child is growing up healthy in body and mind, just like a child should be. Providers will discuss important preventive health measures available for your child such as vaccinations and various health screenings. These checks include:

Giving your child a physical exam and regular health screens.

If needed, giving your child vaccinations (immunizations and booster shots).

Making sure your child meets milestones in growth, behavior, and skills.

Diagnosing and treating your child’s illnesses, infections, injuries, and other health problems.

Providing information about your child’s health, safety, nutrition, and fitness needs.

Answering questions about your child’s growth and development.

Referring you to specialists if your child needs specialized care.

After centuries of caring for children, pediatricians have developed a visit schedule built around tracking critical developmental milestones. You should expect to have your child seen for well-child visits at these different ages:

1-2 days after hospital discharge

Two weeks old

Two months

Four months

Six months

Nine months

12 months (one year)

15 months

18 months

24 months (two years)

30 months

At three years of age and older, you can bring them in once a year.

These visits are critical to your child’s current and future health. “Even during the pandemic, parents should not let well-child visits fall by the wayside.” Says Dr. Alanna Brickley, a pediatrician at University of Utah Health. “Regular visits allow us to identify developmental concerns at their earliest, which allows us to intervene with appropriate therapies at critical timepoints.” If you are concerned about visiting your pediatrician in-person, Virtual Care may be available.

Being a parent can be overwhelming. These visits are an opportunity to ask your questions and raise any concerns you have about your child. Your University of Utah Health provider can connect you to many helpful parenting resources. You can view these resources and schedule a well-child visit at uofuhealth.org/pediatrics

