Real-life stories of helping Utah kids who lack food

(Good Things Utah) – USANA Kids Eat is in the middle of their Holiday Food Bag program helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need this month.

Director Michelle Benedict joined Good Things Utah today to describe the situation in Utah for kids who go hungry. How does USANA Kids Eat help? Throughout the year, there have been countless tender situations where kids show their gratitude. Michelle shared some of her favorite stories about helping kids get the food they need.

One student (who receives a weekly food bag) wrote on his goal sheet that he wanted to be able to work and save money. When asked why, he said, “So I can help buy food for kids that are hungry because someone buys food for me.”

Another student told her teacher, “For the first time since my mom started her new job (working weekends) me and my sister can eat something for lunch and don’t have to wait for dinner!”

One corporate sponsor said, “The Adopt-a-School program has been one of those amazing opportunities when we can bring people together to make a huge difference. These ladies and their teamwork tirelessly to advocate for the cute kids at school and regularly go above and beyond to make sure they are taken care of and that nobody falls through the cracks – even with the challenges in the pandemic. They have been very creative in getting food bags to the kids.”

The hunger situation with Utah kids during this pandemic year is dire. COVID has given more concern to Utah’s food-insecure kids.

Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. Now we have 1 in 5 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day. There are 56,000 Salt Lake Valley children who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid. USANA Kids Eat is working to change that.

If you want to help out, join the Holiday Bag Program or volunteer to pack bags for a school. Sign up at USANA Kids Eat’s website. Pack food in your home from the list of items you will buy at the store. Kids love getting their bags and It is always heartwarming. They are so thrilled and grateful. It’s tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat.

That’s what USANA is all about – helping us have the healthiest families…giving back to the communities, one child at a time. Food costs money, of course. Each person, team, and company can make monetary donations for food for kids.

100% of the donations go to food for kids. USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. (It is not the amphitheater.) The USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization was established to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food.

7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. For longer school breaks, like the one we are in now with coronavirus issues, we provide over 3000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat. Over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat. USANA Kids Eat provides backpacks to schools from Ogden to Herriman.

Learn more at USANA Kids Eat now.

