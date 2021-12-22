Reagan learns 3 blissful yoga poses to help kick the stress of the holidays

(Good Things Utah) – While the holiday season is super exciting, it can also mean an added level of stress and anxiety. Adding yoga and meditation to your Christmas ritual might be the perfect way to bring calm, clarity, and peace to these busy months. Today in the studio, Reagan got busy with Joey Alatorre, a Yoga instructor from Corepower Yoga at Trolley Square Mall.

Throughout the short segment, Reagan and Joey practiced 3 simple poses: Standing forward fold, childs pose, and downward dog.

CorePower Yoga at Trolley Square features two large yoga rooms and includes the amenities that are available at other CorePower locations—upscale changing rooms with showers and private lockers. Be prepared to do some shopping after your workout.

You will find the studio located on the northwest corner of the Historic Trolley Square by stores Alice Lane and Pottery Barn. Parking is plentiful in the open lot and garage. A single class varies in price and mat rentals are only $2. Make sure to bring your own bottle and use the studio’s water fountain to fill up.

Class schedules may vary depending on weather and teacher availability, so check the website and/or call ahead for up-to-the-minute information. Otherwise, 60 and 75-minute classes are offered all day starting as early as 6 am and as late as 10 pm.

CorePower Yoga offers a variety of classes catering to all levels. If you haven’t practiced at a CorePower studio, you might want to consider trying it out.

Visit Trolley Square or find out more at Core Power Yoga now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.