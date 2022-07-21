(The Daily Dish) Brett Parris with Parris RV is joined by Nicea and they’re hanging out to show us a toy that you and the whole family will want to take out this weekend!

They’re taking a tour of the NEW 2022 Cruiser Stryker ST2714! A Toy Hauler fit for a king, take a look at the details!

The front private bedroom has a king bed slide, two dressers, a wardrobe to keep your clothes looking their best, plus a private entrance into the dual-entry bathroom. You can prepare a delicious meal indoors with the three-burner cooktop or breathe in some fresh air while cooking in the exterior kitchen.

When you’re ready to wind down your nights, head to one of the two chairs or the sofa with a dinette to play a card game or two!

Each one of these Cruiser Stryker toy hauler travel trailers was built to give a functional and innovative design! With a Max Foundation wide-body construction, maximum storage, and an Extended Season package with radiant foil and a 2″ heat duct in an enclosed underbelly, you can bring along a four-seat side-by-side any time of the year.

Highlights:

Dual-Ducted A/C

Power Queen Bunk

Overhang Above Ramp

Exterior Kitchen

Extended Season Package

Master Suite

Designed by the off-road enthusiasts who understand what you need while playing in the dunes with heavy-duty axles that have easy-lube hubs and self-adjusting brakes and Azdel composite laminated sidewalls with five-sided aluminum framing.

A couple of other top-five interior features you will enjoy include a patent-pending king bed slide system, solar and Wi-Fi prep, double-down dual-ducted A/C, and a high-BTU ducted furnace, ensuring you feel just right in any season!

