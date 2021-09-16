Radiatore alla Valdostana

This recipe is from the Valle d’Aosta region, which borders France and Switzerland.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 9 oz Fontina cheese, grated
- 1 lb Harmons fresh radiatore pasta
- 7 oz cooked ham, cut into small pieces
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 1 oz Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley, for garnish
Instructions
- In a frying pan over medium heat, melt butter and fontina. Add cream and stir until cheese melts. Add ham, salt and pepper, and stir to combine. Cook about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Bring a pan of salted water to boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and add to sauce. Toss to combine and heat over medium-high until pasta and sauce are warmed through.
- Serve with Parmigiano Reggiano and garnish with parsley.
