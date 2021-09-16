Radiatore alla Valdostana

LITTLEFIELD, Arizona (ABC4) - If you're driving south on I-15 toward Nevada, be prepared for traffic. This is because the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is updating the Virgin River Bridge in Littlefield, just 30 miles from St. George.

“The bridge is narrowed down to one lane in each direction, so you can still get through the work zone, but while it’s narrowed down that puts some weight and width restrictions in place,” says Ryan Harding of ADOT.