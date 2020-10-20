Race to find real gold!

The Treasure Dash is an adventure race for families and individuals to use clues to go look for a real treasure that has been hidden somewhere along the Wasatch Front. The company was started by five friends who met each other in Peru and some of them have roots in Utah.

The Treasure Dash was founded to give families and individuals a fun option for getting outside and to have an adventure together. There are two separate dashes — one for families and a more difficult dash for individuals more used to adventure racing — that each offers a treasure of gold for the first one to reach it. The real gold treasure waiting to be found is worth about $1,000.

Treasure Dash has a fun background story based on a fictitious secret society founded in ancient Egypt to protect the world’s lost treasures, a society that still exists today and needs the help of everyday people to solve the clues it hasn’t been able to crack. The storyline for the Utah dashes is based on old legends of lost Aztec gold in Utah. How do the dashes work?

When a family or individual registers for The Treasure Dash, with its accompanying $50 cost per household, they receive an email that offers some initial investigative tasks that prepare them for the dash. Most people will likely begin their outdoor search the morning of Saturday, Oct. 24 and they anticipate that it may take a day or two for both treasures to be found. It’s not about all of the participants starting at the same starting line. Families and individuals can leave from their homes whenever they wish to go look for the treasure in the spot they think the clues are pointing to.

The first family or person to find each treasure gets to take it home and keep it. Others who find the treasure’s hiding spot but discover the treasure is not there anymore can take a selfie in front of the spot and send it in. If it is verified that they are in the right place where the treasure had been hidden, they will receive a voucher for free ice cream on the way home.

The family-friendly “Sphinx Dash” is for all ages and its treasure will be hidden in a fairly easy location to get to. The “Advanced Dash” treasure will be hidden in a harder – but still safe – place to hike to. Both locations of the hidden treasure are within a one-hour driving distance from the Greater Salt Lake area. The idea for a family-friendly treasure hunt company came from one of the founder’s personal experiences making similar history-based adventures for his children, nieces, and nephews during family reunions.

