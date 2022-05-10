(Good Things Utah) Settled in the 1800s, Red Cliffs Ranch in Moab has been a large part of Utah’s ranching history. While this humble ranch still raises horses and cattle to this day, it’s also home to the filming of some famous motion pictures over the last century. There have been over 200 motion pictures filmed in Moab and more than 100 commercials.

The Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage, found in the Red Cliffs Ranch, has collected many props, pictures, costumes, and more from the motion pictures that have been filmed there. In the late 1940s, Moab became home to many western pictures after being discovered by John Ford. Since then, the town has blossomed into a very popular location for Hollywood filmmakers.

Famous westerns like Rio Grande, Wagon Master, The Comancheros, and Warlock have been filmed in Moab. There have been many actors who worked on location at Red Cliffs Ranch itself including John Wayne, Ben Johnson, James Stewart, Rock Hudson, and many more. More recent films that have been shot in Moab include Austin Powers: Goldmember, Thelma & Louis, City Slickers, and Geronimo.

There are countless items to see in the Moab Museum of Film and Western Heritage. To see the museum for yourself, you can find it in the Red Cliffs Lodge at Milepost 14, Highway 128. Find more information online by clicking the link HERE.

