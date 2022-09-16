(Good Things Utah) The Utah Heart & Stroke Walk is ready to reinvigorate your mind and body and unify our community for better health.

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans and Utahns. We need to meet that challenge head-on to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease and stroke so that fewer people suffer and die.

“That’s the lifeblood of what we do — funding research,” says Jennifer Merback with the American Heart Association. “Events like this really help raise the funds for it… But at the same time, they get the community out together being healthy. We honor survivors, but we also honor those who we’ve lost to heart disease and strokes…”

Participants are invited to move more, honor survivors, and raise lifesaving funds for critical heart and stroke research. Teams from around the community and local companies will join together in this shared mission.

The Heart & Stroke Walk takes place tomorrow (September 17th), starting at 7:30 a.m., at Sugar House Park.

According to Katie Bittner with Optum Care: “We’ll be out there with our team, walking and supporting the continued research and raising of funds to help develop those treatments to mitigate heart disease in the future…”

Visit HeartWalkUtah.org to register, or get more information.

To learn more about Optum, go online to OptumCare.com/UT.

