(Good Things Utah) There’s no shortage of amazing flavors to find here in our great state. And with countless options to choose from, it’s fortunate that we have Taste Utah to guide our tongues to the most delicious destinations. Led by host Katy Sine, the Taste Utah show highlights the amazing culinary culture we have and also the inspiring people behind each dish.

You can follow along with every culinary adventure Katy takes at TasteUtah.com.

Later this month, Katy is taking a tour of the Utah high life by paying a visit to the annual Salt City Wine & Dine event at La Caille in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Taking place on August 27th, this premier dining event gives foodies around the Salt Lake Valley a preview

The event, held just a 20-minute drive from downtown, offers visitors various samplings, all produced locally. Salt City Wine & Dine will host over 35 different food and drink vendors from all around Utah. Vendors in attendance will be serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition to tasty tries, guests at the event can make even more of the experience with exciting entertainment including musicians, psychic readings, magicians, and a live painter.

This year’s Salt City Wine & Dine will open to all attendees at 5:00 pm and VIP guests have the chance to enter the event starting at 3:00 pm. The venue, La Caille, is located at 9565 Wasatch Blvd in Sandy.

Find the event on Facebook at @Salt.City.Socials.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to SaltCityWineAndDine.com.

Get $25 OFF with promo code: TASTE25

**This segment contains sponsored content