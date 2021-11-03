Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson set to visit Salt Lake Community College for the 22nd annual Tanner Forum

(Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake Community College is hosting Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson at their annual Tanner Forum on November 4th. Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Ananda Spike joined the show to tell us more.

The Tanner Forum at Salt Lake Community College is, formerly called the Tanner Forum on Social Ethics, is a 22-year tradition at SLCC that brings nationally and internationally recognized speakers to the college. It’s funded in part by friends at O.C. Tanner.

The Forum provides SLCC students, employees, and the wider community to come together to learn

and discuss critical issues and events related to social ethics. It’s designed to be a thought-provoking evening where the featured speaker offers prepared remarks, and then answer questions submitted by audience members.

This year the forum welcomes Isabel Wilkerson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, is the author of The New York Times bestsellers, The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, a passionately researched examination of the unspoken caste system that shaped America and still defines our lives today.

Her work is very relevant today as she writes about the universal human story of migration and reinvention and the American Dream and the unseen hierarchies that sometimes divide us. Isabel is a believer of looking to history to help us understand ourselves in modern times.

For example, in her writings, she draws a link between the 20th century’s Great Migration of African-Americans moving from the south to the north and the protest movements we are experiencing today. It’s an interesting way to look at our current situation. Isabel is also the first African-American in the history of American Journalism to win the Pulitzer Prize for individual reporting.

Learn more about Isabel Wilkerson’s transformative work.

The Tanner Forum is free to attend, and it is open to the entire community. Again, this is a long tradition at SLCC and it’s always been open to the larger community, thanks in part to the O.C. Tanner Company. In the past, we’ve had presenters such as former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich and CNN commentator Van Jones, and the college prides itself on offering everyone the chance to listen to some of these leading voices in person.

Tanner Forum is made possible in part by the generous support of the O.C. Tanner Company

For ADA Accommodations, please contact Julie Smith at 801-957-4854 or julie.smith@slcc.edu.

To learn more go SLCC now.

