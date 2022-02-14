Provo Mayor Kaufusi leading initiatives of economic vibrancy and women’s opportunities

The Provo Advantage

Provo tends to win a lot of accolades: 2021 Safest City, Best Run City, Best Performing City, Most Charitable City. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi says the city doesn’t go looking for these awards, Provo just works hard.

The Provo Advantage is a weekly email newsletter to Provo citizens and professionals. It will focus on the city’s economic vibrancy by reporting current happenings, opportunities and events. It is part of highlighting and spreading awareness that Provo is where you want to be. This initiative has received the most feedback that any other they have done.

It includes graphics, like our national rankings; interactive videos such as a virtual tour of our new city hall and public safety headquarters; industry interviews including with Brandon Fugal, who calls Provo the “Central Business District of Utah County”.

7th Annual Provo Women’s Day

One of Mayor Kaufusi’s goals was to create a culture that better celebrates women and that supports opportunities for girls and women. Kaufusi wants to inspire other women to have the desire to seek opportunities. She lives her life in a way that other women who have a hard time with confidence, to realize things are not out of reach. The 7th Annual Provo Women’s Day is one such event meant to inspire women and feature female leaders.

It will coincide with International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 5 from 11 am to 1 pm.

