(Good Things Utah) Since opening its doors to the public in 2014, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has captivated visitors, while also educating them, on the many diverse ecosystems around the world and the animals they consist of.

The Aquarium, including learning opportunities for both children and adults, has welcomed over six million visitors and has provided more than 650,000 engaging experiences to students. Now housing approximately 4,000 animals representing 650 species in their facilities, the Aquarium hosts several habitat showcases including deep ocean, Antarctic waters, Asian cloud forests, South American rain forests, and regions of Utah.











During their visit, guests learn about endangered species and the importance of conservation as we struggle to reclaim healthy ecosystems. As part of their education, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is helping the cause even further with an “Endangered Species Weekend” for visitors, highlighted for schools around the Utah community by their trusted armadillo ambassador, named Dahlia.

“She’s one of our ambassador animals… it’s an animal that gets to come out of its habitat at the aquarium,” says Ashley with the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. “She travels to schools all across the Salt Lake Valley area… she teaches kids all about armadillos and that they’re threatened in the wild.”









Also part of the weekend, guests can attend their ‘Nights Under Lights’ event — a spectacular light and music show within their Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory (EECO) on May 21st, 2022 to spotlight several of Utah’s most endangered animals.

“…everything that we do needs to be based on our mission, so we’re always having fun but we always keep education at our key,” remarks Zoe with the Aquarium. “We saw a lot of the kids having so much fun, being so engaged hearing what the educators had to say during Earth Day. I think we’ll see the same thing when we come to our “Endangered Species Weekend” with the ‘Top 100 Nights Under Lights.'”

Visit the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium at 12033 Lone Peak Parkway in Draper, Utah.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Nights Under Lights on May 21st, go online to www.thelivingplanet.com.







**This segment contains sponsored content