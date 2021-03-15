Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback teams up with Wasatch Adaptive Sports for a special event

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Wasatch Adaptive Sports is a local non-profit whose programming focuses on increasing independence and mobility in a social environment. Elizabeth Jahp and Krista Numbers joined Good Things Utah to talk about an upcoming event. You can join WAS, Snowbird, and the Forever Young Foundation, and doTERRA for the 35th annual HGGC Virtual Steve Young Ski Classic. The event will once again be held in a virtual format and will include a week-long auction concluding with an evening event on Saturday, March 27th.

The mission of Wasatch Adaptive Sports is to encourage individuals with adaptive needs and their families to realize their potential and engage in active living through recreational, educational, and social programs.

This online event benefitting Wasatch Adaptive Sports helps provide recreational opportunities such as skiing at Snowbird, cycling in the Wasatch Valley, paddling at local reservoirs, and more to individuals with adaptive needs.

Learn more about the event’s extensive silent auction, a new streamed program featuring Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and more by visiting HGGC Virtual Steve Young Ski Classic. To donate or to learn more about the organization go to Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

This story contains sponsored content.