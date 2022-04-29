(Good Things Utah) Mayhem is making its way to Utah this spring. Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Rice Eccles Stadium, right here in Salt Lake City, on April 30th. Some of the world’s most trained and talented drivers will be competing this year to see who comes out on top.

One of the drivers featured in this year’s event is Cynthia Gauthier from Quebec, who has been competing in Monster Jam for over seven years. She was voted Rising Star of the Year in 2018 and Monster Jam World Finals High Jump Champion in 2019.

“The adrenaline you get when you drive a monster truck, it’s so much fun,” Cynthia says. Her truck this year, Lucas Stabilizer, has been riding the Monster Jam scene for two months now and is coming to Utah for the first time. “The feeling never goes away. Even after seven years, I still get nervous before the competition, because it is a real competition, we’re competing for points.”

The winner is ultimately decided by the audience, so everyone who comes gets to be a part of the competition. And with the massive trucks weighing as much as 12,000lbs, audience members get to feel the pure power and adrenaline being dished out in this competition.

Monster Jam will be at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on April 30th. To buy tickets or get more information, go to MonsterJam.com.

